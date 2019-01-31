Khris Middleton named an All-Star reserve

For the first time since 2001, there will be two Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA All-Star Game.

Last week, Giannis Antetokounmpo was named a starter for a second straight season and a captain for the first time. This week it was Khris Middleton’s turn. The small forward was announced as an All-Star reserve. It will be his first trip to an All-Star Game.

Now in his sixth season with Milwaukee, Middleton is averaging the second-most points (17.3) on the team, while also putting up career-highs in rebounds (5.7) and assists (4.2) per game.

We’ll find out next Thursday which team Middleton will play on. That’s when the NBA All-Star Draft will be held. Giannis is one of the captains, with Los Angeles Lakers’ star LeBron James serving as the other captain. Giannis said in the past that after picking the starters, he intends to draft his teammates first.

The All-Star Game will be played in Charlotte on Feb. 17.

