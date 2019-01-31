Bucks stay atop the Eastern Conference with a win at Toronto

The Milwaukee Bucks are 24 games above .500 for the first time in more than 32 years.

Coach Mike Budenholzer’s club got there by beating Toronto 105-92 on the road Thursday night in a matchup of the top two teams in the Eastern Conference.

Star Giannis Antetokounmpo spent much of the night in foul trouble but still managed to score a team-high 19 points, while grabbing nine rebounds, dishing out five assists, coming up with four steals and two blocks.

Small forward Khris Middleton, an hour after learning he’d been voted into his first All-Star game, chipped in 18 points, while forward D.J. Wilson came off the bench to score 16. Guard Eric Bledsoe had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Forward Pascal Siakam led the way for the Raptors with a game-high 28 points.

The win pushed Milwaukee to 37-13 on the year and gave it a 3-1 season series win over Toronto. By virtue of having the best record in the East right now, Budenholzer and his staff will coach one of the All-Star teams in mid-February in Charlotte.

The Bucks continue their five-game road trip with a stop in Washington on Saturday night.

