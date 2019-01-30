The Swing: Jan. 30, 2019

On this week’s episode of “The Swing,” Zach and Jesse recap a 3-0 week for the Badgers, chat with Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft and answer your Twitter questions.

:50 — Wisconsin can be a pretty darn good defensive team

4:00 — The Badgers have a chance to finish higher in the Big Ten than anyone thought

8:18 — Fill in the blank

1) The most impressive win of the last three games was ________.

2) Charles Thomas’ contribution against Nebraska was ______.

3) Ethan Happ’s recent lack of scoring is _______.

4) Brad Davison says he admires Ethan Happ because all he cares about is winning. I admire _______ about Happ’s game.

21:41 — Joe Krabbenhoft interview

33:31 — Twitter questions

