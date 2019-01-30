Report: Packers set to hire college coach for WR job

Matt LaFleur is reportedly one step closer to finishing out his first coaching staff with the Green Bay Packers.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the new head coach has decided to hire Alvis Witted as his wide receiver coach.

A former NFL wide receiver himself, Witted has coached the position at Colorado State since 2012. Among his pupils during that time included a pair of Fred Biletnikoff Award (best wide receiver in college football) finalists in Michael Gallup (2017) and Rashard Higgins (2014).

Meanwhile, Silverstein also reported that Vanderbilt special teams coach Shawn Mennenga has interviewed for the same position in Green Bay and appears to be the top candidate. He has previous NFL experience, having been the assistant special teams coach with the Browns for seven years.

If he gets the job, he’ll have a significant task in front of him seeing as Green Bay’s special teams unit was among the worst in the NFL last season.

