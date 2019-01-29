Report: Packers interview former All-Pro for assistant coach opening

The Green Bay Packers have interviewed the latest candidate for their vacant wide receivers job and the name should be familiar to most football fans.

According to the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson, the Packers had former All-Pro wide receiver Wes Welker in town for an interview. Currently an offensive assistant with the Houston Texans, Welker also interviewed with the San Francisco 49ers.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Welker spent 12 years in the NFL with four different teams. But he experienced his most success with the New England Patriots, where he led the league in receptions three times. He retired following the 2015 season.

If Welker ends up in Green Bay, he would add to a significant youth movement in the coaching staff, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Right now, the only coach over the age of 40 is running backs coach Ben Sirmans, who is 48.

Here’s what new Packers’ coach Matt LaFleur’s staff looks at this moment:

Head coach: Matt LaFleur

Offensive coordinator: Nathaniel Hackett

Defensive coordinator: Mike Pettine

Quarterbacks coach: Luke Getsy (Rob Demovsky)

Running backs coach: Ben Sirmans (Rob Demovsky)

Wide receivers coach:

Tight ends coach: Justin Outten

Offensive line coach: Adam Stenavich

Defensive line coach: Jerry Montgomery (Rob Demovsky)

Linebackers coach: Kirk Olivadotti

Secondary coach:

