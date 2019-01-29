Badgers beat Nebraska for fourth-straight win

Wisconsin has its longest winning streak since early November.

The Badgers earned their fourth-straight win by going into Nebraska and picking up a 61-52 victory. Sophomore Brad Davison had a team-high 13 points for Wisconsin, which is now back to a season-high nine games above .500.

It was the role players that truly stood out Tuesday night, namely Charlie Thomas. After blowing a 14-point first-half lead, the Badgers trailed 40-37 with 11:39 left in the game. That’s when the senior stepped up and drilled just his third 3-pointer of the year. It started a 15-4 run that allowed Wisconsin to take control of the game.

“I thought he gave us a big boost there. At the time, it was much needed,” coach Greg Gard said afterward. “He came in and gave us a spark.”

Wisconsin’s defense also locked in, giving up just 11 points in the final 12:02 of the game.

“Defensively, I thought we were pretty good again tonight,” Gard said. “It’s kind of becoming our identity and our calling card.”

Senior Ethan Happ had 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists, while sophomore Nate Reuvers also had 10 points.

Wisconsin moved to 15-6 on the year, matching its win total from all of last season. It also pushed the Badgers to within a 1/2 game of fourth-place Maryland in the Big Ten. The Terrapins will visit Madison on Friday.

