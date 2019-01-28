Wisconsin back in AP poll, Marquette into the top-10

Wisconsin is back in the Associated Press Top 25.

Riding a three-game winning streak, the Badgers (14-6, 6-3) came in at No. 24 when the weekly rankings were released Monday. It’s the first time in nearly a month the team has been ranked.

Advertisement

Coach Greg Gard’s team is one of five Big Ten schools in the poll. Michigan is sitting at No. 5 and Michigan State follows at No. 6. Fresh off a win over the Spartans, Purdue leaped into the poll, coming in at No. 17. A suddenly struggling Maryland team fell eight spots to No. 21.

Marquette moved up to No. 10, its highest ranking since the 2011-2012 season.

As for the NET Rankings, which is among the tools used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee, the Badgers are at No. 13, while the Golden Eagles come in at No. 19.

Wisconsin travels to Nebraska on Tuesday to take on a Huskers squad that has lost three-in-a-row and will be without their second-leading scorer Isaac Copeland, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in their last game.

Related

Comments

comments