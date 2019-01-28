Milwaukee’s winning streak snapped in Oklahoma City

Milwaukee used a late rally to beat Charlotte on Friday. The team was unable to do the same on Sunday, falling at Oklahoma City 118-112.

The Bucks trailed by as many as 14 points in the fourth quarter, but they came roaring back to get within three points on an Eric Bledsoe 3-pointer in the final minute. It wasn’t meant to be, though, as Thunder All-Star Paul George drilled his own shot from beyond the arc to essentially put the game to bed.

George had a game-high 36 points for Oklahoma City, which stopped Milwaukee’s winning streak at six games.

All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points and 18 rebounds for the Bucks, though it took him 22 shots to hit that mark. Small forward Khris Middleton had 22 points, while center Brook Lopez added 19.

Despite losing, the Bucks still have he best record in the NBA at 35-13. They’ll be at Detroit on Tuesday.

