Wisconsin 62, Northwestern 46: Last word

MADISON — Wisconsin earned a third-straight win with a 62-46 victory over Northwestern at the Kohl Center on Saturday.

Player of the Game: Ethan Happ

Advertisement

Wisconsin has three triple-doubles in its 100-plus year history and two of them belong to Ethan Happ. The senior got a near standing ovation as he exited late in the second half with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

It wasn’t a great night for him scoring — he took 15 shots to get his points — but he was nearly flawless in finding the open man when Northwestern brought a double team to him and he was relentless on the glass. Defensively, he held Dererk Pardon, the Wildcats’ second-leading scorer, to just eight points.

“When you’re trying to prepare for him he’s a nightmare because he’s like a point guard at the center position,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. “He brings it up, he can drive you from the perimeter, he can get you from the low post, he’s a terrific passer, he’s great on the offensive glass, he’s great defensively, he’s got great hands and instincts for steals and blocked shots. He’s a terrific college player.”

The good: D’Mitrik Trice 3-point shooting

Don’t look now but the sophomore guard is heating up again. After a tough stretch in late December and early January, Trice is shooting 43.3-percent from beyond the arc over the last five games and 60-percent over the last two.

There is no doubt that teams adjusted to Trice’s hot start and were trying to take away what he was doing well. Now, it seems he’s starting to feel comfortable with how teams are playing him and beginning to find his groove again.

The not so good: Nate Reuvers

After setting career highs in points and rebounds in the win over Illinois on Wednesday, Reuvers struggled against the Wildcats. Facing a stout front, he was 1-for-6 from the field and had four fouls in just 14 minutes.

Northwestern’s lineup wasn’t going to allow the Badgers to play two bigs a lot anyway, but Reuvers’ struggles made it easier to stomach.

Stat of the game: 7

That’s how many turnovers Wisconsin had, tied for its second-fewest in Big Ten play.

What they said:

Northwestern coach Chris Collins:

“We did not lose because of our defense. We lost because they defended us really well and we could not score.”

Wisconsin’s Brad Davison on Happ

“We all have the same common goal. Those aren’t personal goals, those are team goals. I think that’s what I admire most about (Happ). He wants to win and he cares about winning the most. We’re all right behind that. But you see all the statistics. He’s going to go down as one of the Big Ten greats, so it’s an honor to play with him.”

Video of the Game

Tweets of the Game

In Case You Missed It:

The 46 points scored by Northwestern is its fewest this season and tied for its fewest in the last three seasons combined.

Happ’s triple-double was the third in school history. Two of those have come against Northwestern. The first was in 2011 by Josh Gasser.

Wisconsin took control of the game thanks to its defense. They allowed just two points over a 9 minute, 57 second stretch at the end of the first half and the beginning of the second.

The Badgers now have 14 wins this year. That matches their regular season win total from all of last season.

What’s next?

Wisconsin (14-6, 6-3) travels to Nebraska (13-7, 3-6) on Tuesday.

Related

Comments

comments