On this week’s Wisconsin Basketball Roundtable our former Badgers — Josh Gasser, Mike Bruesewitz and Zak Showalter — talk about the big win over Michigan, the emergence of sophomore Nate Reuvers and more. BadgerBlitz.com’s John Velhuis also joins in the first segment to discuss whether we were too quick to bury senior Khalil Iverson.

12:35 — Josh Gasser interview

23:55 — Mike Bruesewitz interview

36:02 — Zak Showalter interview

