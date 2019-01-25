Packers add outside linebackers coach

New coach Matt LaFleur continues to fill up his first coaching staff.

The Green Bay Packers announced Friday night that Mike Smith would serve as their outside linebackers coach. A former player with the Baltimore Ravens for four seasons, Smith spent last year coaching the outside linebackers for the Kansas City Chiefs after two years as their assistant defensive line coach. His other NFL stop was with the New York Jets, which is where he worked under Mike Pettine, the Packers defensive coordinator.

The addition of the 37-year-old comes a day after the team announced it had officially hired Adam Stenavich as offensive line coach, Justin Outten as tight ends coach and Kirk Olivadotti as inside linebackers coach.

Here’s the latest look at how LaFleur’s coaching staff is shaping up:

Head coach: Matt LaFleur

Offensive coordinator: Nathaniel Hackett

Defensive coordinator: Mike Pettine

Quarterbacks coach: Luke Getsy (Rob Demovsky)

Running backs coach: Ben Sirmans (Rob Demovsky)

Wide receivers coach:

Tight ends coach: Justin Outten

Offensive line coach: Adam Stenavich

Defensive line coach: Jerry Montgomery (Rob Demovsky)

Linebackers coach: Kirk Olivadotti

Secondary coach:

