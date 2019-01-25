Milwaukee beats Charlotte for sixth consecutive win

It took a fourth quarter comeback, but the Milwaukee Bucks have won six straight games following a 108-99 victory against Charlotte on Friday night.

Coach Mike Budenholzer’s club was down 12 with 9:35 left before flipping a switch and outscoring the Hornets 28-7 the rest of the way.

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 12 of his 34 points in that stretch, while he also added 14 rebounds and three assists. It was his 33rd double-double of the season.

The Bucks got contributions from elsewhere, including 19 points from guard Malcolm Brogdon and 18 from guard Eric Bledsoe. Khris Middleton chipped in with 15.

Charlotte was paced by Nicholas Batum’s 19 points.

Former Wisconsin star Frank Kaminsky did not get in the game in his return to the state.

Milwaukee improved to an NBA-best 35-12 on the year and 22-4 at Fiserv Forum, also the top home mark in the league.

The Bucks will now hit the road for five games, starting with a stop in Oklahoma City on Sunday.

