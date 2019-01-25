Another in-state commitment for Wisconsin

Wisconsin has added a second commitment in its 2020 class in as many days.

Less than 24 hours after Waukesha North wide receiver Chimere Dike announced he’d committed to the Badgers, Waukesha Catholic Memorial linebacker Cole Dakovich followed suit.

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/cdakovich/status/1088826958866202624

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound, Dakovich was offered a scholarship last weekend. It was his first, though Iowa and Purdue were also in contact with him.

As a junior, Dakovich had 105 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions for the Crusaders.

His commitment gives Wisconsin six for its 2020 class, including five from the state. That’s already more than the last two classes and is tied for the second-most in the last six years.

Related

Comments

comments