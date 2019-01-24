Wisconsin adds fifth commitment in 2020 class

Wisconsin has added a fifth commit in its 2020 recruiting class.

Three-star wide receiver Chimere Dike was offered a scholarship last weekend and the Waukesha North product pulled the trigger on his commitment on Thursday.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 165-pounds, Dike is the first in-state wide receiver to earn a scholarship since Jazz Peavy in 2013. He’s rated as the fifth-best player in the state for the 2020 class and the 107th-best wide receiver in the country.

His commitment gives the Badgers four in-state players in the class, which is more than the entire 2019 group.

As it stands, Wisconsin’s 2020 class is currently ranked No. 10 in the country and No. 2 in the Big Ten.

