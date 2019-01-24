Giannis named All-Star starter, will serve as captain

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the most popular player in the Eastern Conference.

The NBA announced on Thursday night that the Milwaukee Bucks star was named an All-Star starter for a second straight year and for the first time in his career he’ll serve as captain of one of the teams.

“I’m going to try to do my best to represent the city of Milwaukee, the Bucks organization, my teammates and the NBA,” Antetokounmpo told reporters earlier in the day.

The starters are based on fan, player and media voting. Antetokounmpo finished first for all three among frontcourt players in the East, though the media had him tied with Toronto’s Kawhi Leonhard and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid.

Being the top vote getter means Antetokounmpo, along with the Western Conference’s top vote getter | Los Angeles forward LeBron James — will get to draft his team.

In addition to Leonhard and Embiid, the other starters from the East are Boston’s Kyrie Irving and Charlotte’s Kemba Walker. In the West, it’s Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Paul George.

The reserves will be announced next Thursday, with the draft taking place Feb. 7.

