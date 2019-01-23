Wisconsin TE to transfer

At least one Wisconsin player is in the NCAA transfer portal.

According to 247Sports, which put together a list of players in the portal, tight end Kyle Penniston is exploring the possibility of transferring. A UW official confirmed that Penniston is no longer with the team and is in the portal.

A four-star recruit coming out of California, Penniston hasn’t been able to establish himself as the pass catcher many thought he would be. He’s played in 39 games and started 21, but has just 16 catches for 176 yards and four touchdowns. That included a career-low three grabs for 18 yards in 2018.

Part of the issue has been the players around him. Troy Fumagalli was a key part of the offense in 2016 and 2017 when Penniston served as his backup, and then redshirt freshman Jake Ferguson become a featured part of the offense this past year.

Penniston will be a redshirt senior in the fall. Though he hasn’t graduated yet, he could do so in the spring or summer and then transfer, allowing him to play immediately. If not, he would either have to play at a lower level or be granted a hardship waiver to play this fall at an FBS school.

His departure leaves Wisconsin a bit thin at tight end heading into 2019. Along with Ferguson, the only other experienced player at the position is redshirt junior Luke Benzschawel. The Badgers also have redshirt freshman Cormac Sampson and a pair of incoming recruits in three-star signees Hayden Rucci and Clay Cundiff.

