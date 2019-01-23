Wisconsin overcomes foul trouble and turnovers to beat Illinois

Illinois put up a fight, but Wisconsin prevailed with a 72-60 win Wednesday night in Champaign.

For the second time in three games, Nate Reuvers was the story. With center Ethan Happ in foul trouble much of the night, Reuvers posted career highs in points (22) and rebounds (10), giving the sophomore his first double-double. He, however, was not impressed with how the team performed even in a victory.

“We did not play well tonight at all,” Reuvers told the Big Ten Network. “It’s always nice to win on the road, especially when you didn’t put up the type of performance you want to put up.”

It’s made even more nice by the fact the Badgers did it without the scoring of Happ. He finished with a season-low nine points, the first time he’s been held to single digits since Dec. 4, 2017. The senior did add nine rebounds and six assists.

Wisconsin shot 51.1-percent from the field, including 50-percent from beyond the arc. Despite that, the Illini were able to stick around thanks to 17 turnovers by the Badgers and a quick whistle by the officials. At one point in the second half, Wisconsin had been called for ten fouls to Illinois’ one and the home team went into the double bonus with 13:33 left.

Helping overcome both was Khalil Iverson. After the senior played just nine minutes against Michigan last Saturday, he scored nine of Wisconsin’s first 24 points and finished the night with a season-high 12 points and seven rebounds.

The backcourt duo of D’Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison combined for 26 points for Wisconsin.

Illinois freshman Giorgi Bezhanishvili paced the Illini with 20 points.

The win was the 14th straight over Illinois for the Badgers, including seven on the road.

Wisconsin moved to 13-6 overall and 5-3 in Big Ten play. The Badgers will host Northwestern on Saturday.

