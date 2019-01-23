Brewers announce contract extension, promotion for GM David Stearns

The Milwaukee Brewers have rewarded the architect of their rapid transformation to World Series contender.

The team announced Wednesday that David Stearns had been given a contract extension and a promotion. Along with his role as general manager, the 34-year-old is now president of baseball operations for the club. The terms of the deal were not released.

“David’s approach to acquiring, developing and retaining talent has been instrumental in our success, both on the field and in the front office,” team owner Mark Attanasio stated in a press release, “and we believe it has created a strong foundation that will continue to pay dividends in future years.”

Stearns has been with the club since right after the 2015 season. Following a 73-89 season in 2016, the Brewers won 86 games in 2017, falling just short of the playoffs. This past season, though, proved to be the breakthrough, as the team had 96 wins, won the NL Central and advanced to within one game of the World Series.

“Since the day I took this job and moved to Milwaukee, I’ve felt privileged to live in this community, serve our passionate fan base, and help lead this organization,” Stearns stated in the release. “I’m thankful to Mark and our entire ownership group that I will continue to enjoy that privilege for years to come. The success we’ve enjoyed during my time with the Brewers stems from the hard work and skill of our entire front office staff, scouts, coaches, and, most importantly, our players. Collectively, we aspire to push our organization to yet unreached heights.”

Milwaukee also announced that Rick Schlesigner, who had served the last eight years as Chief Operating Officer, had been promoted to president of business operations.

