The Swing: Jan. 22, 2018

On this week’s episode of “The Swing,” Zach and Jesse look back at the upset win over Michigan, discuss Kobe King’s role, talk about the impact a game like Saturday could have on recruiting and answer your Twitter questions.

2:33 — Wisconsin showed it could play with the top teams in the country

8:08 — Fact or fiction

1) The Michigan win was the most important home victory of the Greg Gard era.

2) Wisconsin played its best game of the year in beating Michigan.

3) I was wrong to pick against Wisconsin.

4) Ethan Happ’s offensive performance vs Michigan was better than his defensive effort on Brazdeikis.

5) Kobe King will average more minutes the rest of the season than Khalil Iverson.

26:01 — Toughest place to play in the Big Ten

34:55 — Twitter questions

