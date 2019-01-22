Name change coming for Miller Park

The home field for the Milwaukee Brewers will be getting a name change.

The team announced Tuesday afternoon that at the completion of the 2020 season Miller Park will no longer be known as Miller Park. The team has instead sold the naming rights to American Family Insurance.

“We are excited to elevate our partnership with American Family Insurance, a heritage Wisconsin company that has been a sponsor of the Brewers since 2001 and one that shares our core values,” said Brewers Chairman and Principal Owner Mark Attanasio stated in a release. “This is a significant commitment that reflects American Family’s growing presence in Milwaukee, as well as their support of the Brewers. We look forward to all of the benefits this new partnership will bring to both of our organizations and to fans of the team.”

Officials say a decision on a name for the stadium will be made at a later date.

“We are thrilled to support and join the continuing transformation of a franchise and city that mean so much to so many people in our home state,” stated Jack Salzwedel, American Family Insurance chair and chief executive officer.

MillerCoors also released a statement:

“Twenty years ago our company stepped forward to help keep the Brewers in Brew City USA, a move that built on our longstanding relationship with the team and our commitment to Wisconsin – whether that’s at Packers and Bucks games, at Summerfest and the State Fair or in backyards and beer bars.

Late last year another Wisconsin company, American Family Insurance, proactively pitched the Brewers an incredibly rich offer for the future naming rights to Miller Park, and we’re proud to welcome American Family to the family we’ve been part of for generations.

While the name on the stadium will change after the 2020 season, we fully expect Brewers fans inside and outside the stadium will continue to celebrate every home run and every strike out with one of our beloved brands.”

Opened in 2001, the $400 million facility has been called Miller Park from the beginning and it resides just off Miller Park Way.

