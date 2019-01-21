Report: Packers have their new quarterbacks coach

The Green Bay Packers have a new quarterbacks coach and the name should be familiar to fans.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported Monday night that new coach Matt LaFleur had decided to bring back Luke Getsy to oversee the signal callers, including two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Advertisement

Getsy spent last season as the offensive coordinator at Mississippi State, but was with Green Bay for four seasons prior to that. He was an offensive quality control coach for his first two seasons and then was in charge of the wide receivers in his final two years.

While the 34-year-old Getsy did play quarterback in college at Akron, he’s spent only two years coaching the position, doing so at Division II Indiana (Penn.) in 2011 and 2012. However, Getsy did develop a relationship with Rodgers during his time with the Packers and it’s believed the veteran will be pleased with the choice.

Getsy is the latest young coach added to the offensive staff by LaFleur, who is just 39 himself. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is 39 as well, while the man reportedly set to oversee the offensive line, Adam Stenavich, is 35.

Here’s the latest look at how the coaching staff is shaping up:

Head coach: Matt LaFleur

Offensive coordinator: Nathaniel Hackett

Defensive coordinator: Mike Pettine

Quarterbacks coach: Luke Getsy (Rob Demovsky)

Running backs coach: Ben Sirmans (Rob Demovsky)

Wide receivers coach:

Tight ends coach: Justin Outten (Tom Silverstein)

Offensive line coach: Adam Stenavich (Maiocco)

Defensive line coach: Jerry Montgomery (Rob Demovsky)

Linebackers coach: Kirk Olivadotti (Owczarski)

Secondary coach:

Related

Comments

comments