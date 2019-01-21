Bucks beat Dallas 116-106 for fifth straight win

Fiserv Forum continues to be very kind to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 31 points and 15 rebounds, the Bucks earned a fifth straight win with a 116-106 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Greek Freak also contributed five assists, while guard Eric Bledsoe chipped in 21 points and center Brook Lopez had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Milwaukee actually trailed 59-57 at the half after an ugly second quarter that saw Dallas outscore the home team 33-22. But the Bucks buckled down in the third quarter on defense and then got 20 of their 35 points from Antetokounmpo, Bledsoe and Khris Middleton to take control.

Rookie Luka Doncic had a team-high 18 points for the Mavericks, and also picked up his first triple-double by getting 11 rebounds and handing out 10 assists.

The win pushed the Bucks to 34-12, giving them the best winning percentage in the NBA, while also owning a league-best 21-4 record at home.

After a few days off, Milwaukee will play host to the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

