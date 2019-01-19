Wisconsin 64, (2) Michigan 54: Last word

MADISON — Wisconsin handed No. 2 Michigan its first loss of the season on Saturday with a 64-54 victory at a sold out Kohl Center.

Player of the Game: Ethan Happ

Advertisement

Wisconsin’s All-American played like it in the biggest game of the year to date. Happ had 26 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to help spring the upset. It did take him 22 shots to get his points, but Happ was relentless even after things weren’t going his way. At least four of his shots got blocked, but he kept coming. And it wasn’t just on the offensive end. The senior threw his body all over the place, including diving for and grabbing a loose ball at a key moment down the stretch. His efforts helped hold freshman Ignas Brazdeikis, who came in averaging 15.8 points, scoreless in 23 minutes. Happ also turned the ball over just once, a marked improvement from recent games.

The good: The fight

Effort and energy have been a hallmark of Wisconsin basketball for more than 20 years, but at times this year the second part of that equation has been missing. That wasn’t the case against the Wolverines. The game was far from pretty, but the Badgers continually worked and worked and worked. There was very little standing around on offense and Wisconsin made life difficult for Michigan at the other end. As Brad Davison said after the game, when the team brings that type of energy for 40 minutes it is a tough group to beat.

The not so good: Shooting in the paint

The Badgers struggled much of the game from inside the paint. Some of that is the fact 7-foot-1 Jon Teske was in there blocking four shots, but Wisconsin, including Happ, missed too many shots close to the basket. Officially, the Badgers were 10 of 19 on layups, but when counting all shots in the paint they were under 50-percent.

Stat of the game: 16

That’s how many turnovers Michigan had, tying a season-high. Coming in, the Wolverines were giving the ball up less than 10 times per game. Wisconsin turned the mistakes into 19 points.

What they said:

Greg Gard on his team losing four of five but never losing hope:

“This group’s mentality, even through the struggles we’ve had, have always been a fighters mentality. I’m glad to see them get rewarded for persevering and not flinching and sticking with it when things weren’t going so well.”

Video of the Game

Tweets of the Game

In Case You Missed It:

— One of the nation’s top recruits in the 2020 class — wing Jalen Johnson — attended the game and sat behind the Wisconsin bench. A Sun Prairie native, Johnson transferred to Nicolet High School near Milwaukee prior to this school year. He is the top target of the Badgers.

— It was alumni day and the Badgers recognized a number of former players during a halftime ceremony, including Josh Gasser, Zak Showalter and Ben Trust. The school also honored the 1988-89 team that went 18-12 and went to the NIT.

— Though students remain on winter break, the ones that did show up, along with some of the older folks sitting in the student section, rushed the court after the win. It’s the first court storming since last February when an unranked Badgers squad upset No. 6 Purdue.

— Kobe King played 31 minutes — the second-most of his career. Those are starter type minutes even though he didn’t start. His final line won’t jump out at you — he had six points and five rebounds — but it was another sign that he’s becoming a bigger and bigger part of what the Badgers are doing.

— On the flip side, Khalil Iverson started but played just nine minutes. It’s the fewest he’s played since moving into the starting lineup at the beginning of last season. The senior may be the best on-ball defender Wisconsin has but he’s an offensive liability that the Badgers have proven they can win without.

What’s next?

Wisconsin (12-6, 4-3) travels to Illinois (5-12, 1-5) on Wednesday.

Related

Comments

comments