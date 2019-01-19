Bucks beat Orlando for fourth straight win

The Milwaukee Bucks continued their winning ways on Saturday night, earning a 118-108 victory at Orlando.

Eric Bledsoe scored a season-high 30 points and he did it efficiently. The point guard was 12 of 14 from the field, including 2-for-3 from beyond the arc. He also added seven rebounds and a couple assists as Milwaukee won for a fourth straight time.

Bledsoe was aided by 25 points and 13 rebounds from forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, while guard Malcolm Brogdon added 18 points and wing Khris Middleton had 15.

Orlando was paced by center Nickola Vucevic’s 27 points, with forward Terrance Ross adding 16 off the bench.

Milwaukee improved to a season-high 21 games over .500 at 33-12, giving the Bucks the best winning percentage in the NBA. It was also the 24th time this year they’ve won by at least 10 points, which is also the best mark in the league.

Next up for Milwaukee is a visit from Dallas on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

