Packers add to coaching staff

New Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur’s first coaching staff is starting to come together.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco, the club is expected to hire Adam Stenavich to coach its offensive line. Stenavich has spent the last two seasons as the assistant offensive line coach with the San Francisco 49ers. Prior to that he was the offensive line coach at Northern Arizona and San Jose State.

Advertisement

A Wisconsin native, Stenavich had a scholarship offer to play along the offensive line for the Badgers coming out of Marshfield but chose Michigan instead. He started 39 games at left tackle for the Wolverines and was a first-team All-Big Ten pick in 2004 and 2005.

Stenavich spent time with four NFL teams, including being a part of the Packers practice squad in 2006 and 2007.

At just 35 years old, Stenavich takes over for James Campen, who was widely respected among his players and the NFL. After not being retained by the Packers, he was quickly hired by Cleveland to oversee its offensive line.

Meanwhile, PackersNews.com’s Jim Owczarski reported Friday night that former Washington coach Kirk Olivadotti will be hired as linebackers coach. He was with the Redskins from 2000 to 2010 in various roles before becoming the linebackers coach for Georgia for three years. He returned to Washington in 2014 and has been coaching the linebackers there since.

Based on various reports, here is what the Packers coaching staff looks like right now:

Head coach: Matt LaFleur

Offensive coordinator: Nathaniel Hackett

Defensive coordinator: Mike Pettine

Quarterbacks coach:

Running backs coach: Ben Sirmans (Rob Demovsky)

Wide receivers coach:

Tight ends coach: Brian Angelichio (Tom Silverstein)

Offensive line coach: Adam Stenavich (Maiocco)

Defensive line coach: Jerry Montgomery (Rob Demovsky)

Linebackers coach: Kirk Olivadotti (Owczarski)

Secondary coach:

Related

Comments

comments