Wisconsin Basketball Roundtable: Jan. 18, 2019

On this week’s episode of the Wisconsin Basketball Roundtable, we’re joined by our former Badgers — Mike Bruesewitz, Josh Gasser and Zak Showalter — to look at what went wrong and right against Maryland, revisit previous big Wisconsin/Michigan games, talk about potential lineup changes and more.

The Wisconsin State Journal’s Jim Polzin also joins for the first segment to chat about sophomore Nate Reuvers and whether the Badgers can pull the upset of the unbeaten Wolverines.

15:44 — Mike Bruesewitz interview

26:29 — Josh Gasser interview

37:27 — Zak Showalter interview

