The Swing: Jan. 16, 2019

On this week’s episode of “The Swing,” Zach and Jesse look back at the good and bad of the Maryland game, discuss whether a change in the lineup is needed, give their picks for Saturday’s matchup with No. 2 Michigan and answer your Twitter questions.

3:17 — Hard to wrap your head around the way Wisconsin plays at times

7:41 — Fill in the blank

1) Watching Wisconsin in the first half vs Minnesota and Maryland has been ________.

2) Nate Reuvers will be considered a __________ player by the time he leaves Wisconsin.

3) Greg Gard’s greatest strength as a coach is ___________.

4) Wisconsin could really use a _______ kind of player on this year’s team.

21:16 — ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has Wisconsin as a No. 6 seed right now in the NCAA Tournament. Will they finish with a better or worse seed than that?

25:04 — Does Wisconsin need to change its lineup?

37:23 — Twitter questions

