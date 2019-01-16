Milwaukee back at the top of the Eastern Conference with win at Memphis

The Milwaukee Bucks are back at the top of the Eastern Conference thanks to a 111-101 win on Wednesday night in Memphis.

The game was not as close as the score indicated. Milwaukee trailed 59-58 with 8:09 left in the third quarter and had just seen Giannis Antetokounmpo sit with his fourth foul. But instead of the Grizzlies pushing the lead out with Milwaukee’s MVP candidate on the bench, the Bucks on the floor responded with a 33-14 run to end the period. That included 12 points from guard Eric Bledsoe and nine from forward D.J. Wilson. Milwaukee didn’t stop in the fourth quarter, eventually leading by 31 before Memphis made it a little more respectable.

Though he played just 22 minutes, Antetokounmpo finished with a game-high 27 points and 11 rebounds, while Bledsoe had 16 points and guard Sterling Brown added 11. Wilson scored a career-high 13 points.

Memphis was paced by 17 points from Omri Casspi.

It was Milwaukee’s 23rd win by double-digits this season, which leads the NBA. It was also a win that moved the Bucks into a virtual tie with Toronto for the top seed in the East and 5-2 in the second game of a back-to-back.

Milwaukee will not get a few days off before traveling to Orlando to face the Magic on Saturday night.

