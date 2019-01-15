Comeback effort comes up short for Wisconsin

Wisconsin rallied from a 19-point deficit in the second half but couldn’t finish the deal in a 64-60 loss at No. 19 Maryland on Monday night.

The Badgers were in that big hole thanks to another inept shooting night in the first half. Just 11 days after putting up 14 points in the first half in a loss to Minnesota, coach Greg Gard’s team managed just 15 points in the first 20 minutes of the game against the Terrapins. The struggles included going 0-for-8 on 3-pointers and hitting just 26.9-percent overall from the field.

But just like it had against the Gophers, Wisconsin made a run.

Trailing by 18 with 10:38 to play, the Badgers chipped away thanks to the suddenly hot shooting of sophomore Nate Reuvers. He had all 18 of his points in the second half, including hitting 4 of 7 from beyond the arc. Unfortunately for Wisconsin, two of those misses came in the final minute and both were relatively clean looks at the basket. One would have give the Badgers a 1-point lead and the other would have tied the game.

Instead, Maryland escaped with a sixth-straight victory and the Badgers fell for a fourth time in five games.

Sophomore D’Mitrik Trice had 13 points and five assists, while sophomore Brad Davison added 11 points and four assists. Senior Ethan Happ was held largely in check, scoring 10 points and grabbing eight rebounds.

The loss dropped Wisconsin to 11-6 on the year and 3-3 in Big Ten play.

Things don’t get any easier for the Badgers, as they’ll welcome No. 2 Michigan, one of two remaining unbeaten teams in the the country, to the Kohl Center on Saturday.

