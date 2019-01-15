Bucks roll to 124-86 win over Miami

Milwaukee jumped out to a 24-point halftime lead and didn’t look back in a 124-86 whipping of Miami on Tuesday at Fiserv Forum.

Though he played just 25 minutes, Giannis Antetokounmpo picked up a triple-double, scoring 12 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and handing out 10 assists. It was his fourth triple-double of the season, which is the fifth-most in the NBA.

The big story of the night, though, was Milwaukee’s shooting from the outside. In the last meeting with the Heat, the Bucks shot just 9 of 43 from beyond the arc in a loss. On Tuesday, they were 17-for-39 and 10 of the 13 players that saw the court had at least one. That included guard Eric Bledsoe, who led the way with 17 points, while Malcolm Brogdon chipped 16 and Sterling Brown had 13.

In his first game at Fiserv Forum, former Marquette star Dwyane Wade scored nine points and had four assists in 22 minutes.

With the win, Milwaukee moved to 31-12 on the year and an Eastern Conference-best 20-4 record at home.

The Bucks will now hit the road for a trip to Memphis on Wednesday night.

