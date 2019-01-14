Report: Packers hire offensive coordinator

Matt LaFleur has made his first outside coaching hire.

The new Green Bay Packers coach has tabbed Nathaniel Hackett as his offensive coordinator, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Hackett was most recently with the Jacksonville Jaguars as their offensive coordinator. After coming to within one game of the Super Bowl in 2017, the team fell flat this past season and it led to Hackett being fired after 11 games. Prior stops include being the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills (2013-14) and holding the same position in college at Syracuse (2011-12).

Before being fired in Jacksonville, Hackett’s offenses was averaging just 17.1 points per game. In the final five games of the year the Jaguars put up 9.6 points per game.

The 39-year-old’s family does have history in the NFL. His father is Paul Hackett, a long-time college and professional coach, most recently serving as the quarterbacks coach with the Oakland Raiders in 2010. Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy was on Hackett’s staff at Pittsburgh for four years (1989-1992).

With Nathaniel Hackett’s hire, and keeping Mike Pettine on, LaFleur has his offensive and defensive coordinators in place. He must still fill out his position coaches and find a new special teams coach.

