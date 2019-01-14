Milwaukee hits 30 wins with a 133-114 victory at Atlanta

Giannis Antetokounmpo was back in the lineup and the Milwaukee Bucks got back in the win column.

After missing the loss at Washington with quad and hip injuries, the two-time All-Star returned against Atlanta in a 133-114 road victory on Sunday. The Bucks were +20 when Antetokounmpo was on the court and he finished with 33 points, six rebounds and four assists in the win.

Advertisement

His efforts were backed by 17 points and 11 rebounds from wing Khris Middleton. It was his ninth career double-double. Guard Eric Bledsoe chipped in 24 points and 10 assists, while guard Malcolm Brogdon added 14 points.

The Hawks were paced by rookie Trae Young’s 26 points and 10 rebounds.

Milwaukee improved to 30-12 on the year and sit 1.5 games back of Toronto for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks will return to Milwaukee on Tuesday night to face Miami.

Related

Comments

comments