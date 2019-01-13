Watch: Explosion collapses Bradley Center roof

The Bradley Center is no more. Well, at least the roof is no more.

Just before 9 a.m. on Sunday, demolition crews detonated charges that caved in the roof of the 30-year-old building.

The facility, which was once the permanent home of Milwaukee Bucks, Milwaukee Admirals, Milwaukee Wave and Marquette basketball team, was no longer needed after the construction of Fiserv Forum. That building opened last fall and serves as the home arena for the Bucks and Golden Eagles, as well as hosting concerts and other events.

Officials say the complete demolition of the Bradley Center will be completed later this year.

