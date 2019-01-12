Purdue 84, Wisconsin 80 (OT): Last word

MADISON — Wisconsin dropped a second-straight home game, falling to Purdue 84-80 in overtime on Friday night at the Kohl Center.

Player of the Game: Ethan Happ

Advertisement

Happ did his part on offense, scoring a team-high 31 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. That included 18 in the first half when he went 9 of 10 from the field. It was the fourth 30-plus point game of Happ’s career and the third this season.

The good: Brad Davison

The sophomore guard has found his shot. He hit all three 3-pointers he took on Friday night and has now made his last six from the outside. Since starting the season 10 of 35 from beyond the arc, Davison has gone 16-for-23 in the last six games.

The not so good: Turnovers

Greg Gard touted his team’s lack of turnovers during a press conference this week, noting they were among the top-5 in fewest turnovers in the country. On Friday night, though, the Badgers continually killed themselves with largely unforced errors. They turned it over a season-high 17 times and Purdue turned those mistakes into 20 points. Happ was responsible for nine of them, which was a career-high.

Stat of the game: 17

That’s how many offensive rebounds Purdue managed to grab, including seven for freshman Trevion Williams alone. The Boilermakers didn’t convert a lot of those opportunities into second-chance points but it forced the Badgers to continually expend more energy on defense. The 17 were a season-high for a Wisconsin opponent and the most allowed since giving up 20 in an overtime win at Nebraska on Feb. 9, 2017.

What they said:

Davison on the loss:

“That’s another loss on our record that we definitely beat ourselves. It’s something we talked about in the locker room. Coming out, we need to find a way to come out with a sense of urgency and be our own energy from the start. Those are all things we pride ourselves on with [making] free throws and [limiting] turnovers. It’s a learning opportunity.”

In Case You Missed It:

— Prior to the game, Wisconsin honored Tyler Trent with a moment of silence. A former Purdue student, Trent earned notoriety for his fight against cancer and being named an honorary captain of the Boilermakers football team this fall. Trent passed away earlier this week.

— Davison drew a charge in the first half. It was the first one for him since drawing four in a win over NC State on Nov. 27.

— Happ scored in doubles figures for a 40th straight game. That’s tied for the second-longest streak for a Wisconsin player in the last 35 years.

— Sophomore Aleem Ford shot his first free throws of the season on Friday, going 2-for-2.

— Khalil Iverson picked up his fifth foul in overtime, fouling out for just the second time in his career.

— Purdue’s Carsen Edwards scored a game-high 36 points. It was the third-highest total in his career.

What’s next?

Wisconsin (11-5, 3-2) travels to Maryland (14-3, 5-1) on Monday.

Related

Comments

comments