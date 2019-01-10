Giannis still at the top of All-Star voting totals

Fans love Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The second round of voting numbers for the All-Star Game got released on Thursday and the Milwaukee superstar still owns the most votes among Eastern Conference players.

If the vote holds, Giannis will serve as one of the captains for the game and get to pick his team. Los Angeles Lakers’ star LeBron James currently has the most votes of any Western Conference player, meaning he would be the captain opposite Giannis.

The All-Star appearance would be Giannis’ third of his career and it comes in a season where he’s putting up MVP-type numbers. It includes him averaging 26.6 points per game, while also putting up a career-high 12.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists.

None of the other Bucks’ players were among the top-10 vote getters at their positions.

