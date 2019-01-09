Report: Brewers to sign catcher Yasmani Grandal

The Milwaukee Brewers have a new catcher.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Wednesday night the team had signed free agent Yasmani Grandal to a one-year deal. Yahoo’s Tim Brown reported it’s worth 18.25-million.

If the name sounds familiar, it should. Grandal was a part of the Los Angeles Dodgers last season and played a big role against Milwaukee in the National League Championship Series. That included him becoming the first catcher to allow two passed balls and commit two errors in the same postseason game. It came in the series opener and helped the Brewers escape with a 6-5 win.

Grandal reportedly had other suitors this offseason. Rosenthal reported that Grandal turned down a one-year $17.9 million offer from the Dodgers and a four-year deal that could have been worth as much as $60 million from the New York Mets.

An All-Star in 2015, Grandal batted .241 with 24 home runs and 68 RBI last season for Los Angeles.

When he signs, he’ll join veterans Manny Pina and Erik Kratz on the 40-man roster, along with 23-year-old Jacob Nottingham.

