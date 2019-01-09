Giannis, Bucks top Houston 116-109

Houston’s James Harden got his points, but it was Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo that got the win.

In a matchup of two of the main contenders for NBA MVP, it was the Bucks with a 116-109 victory on Wednesday night. Harden scored a game-high 42 points, but Giannis had 27 points and 21 rebounds to get Milwaukee in the win column. His final offensive rebound of the night came on a tip-in that gave the Bucks a 6-point lead with 39.1 seconds left.

It was the second 20-20 game of Giannis’ career and it came on a night when the guy averaging five dunks a game didn’t get one. He did, though, get to the free throw line a bunch and capitalized going 11-for-14. It included a pair of clutch shots with 25.4 seconds left that proved to be the dagger.

Giannis wasn’t alone, though. Guard Malcolm Brogdon scored 24 points, while Sterling Brown gave them 13 points off the bench.

The win pushed Milwaukee’s record to 29-11, technically the top record in the NBA by a 1/2 game over 31-12 Toronto. The Bucks will now head to Washington where they’ll take on the Wizards on Friday.

