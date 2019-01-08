The Swing: Jan. 8, 2019

On this week’s episode of “The Swing,” Zach and Jesse discuss what they saw the last few games, whether Wisconsin can compete for a Big Ten title, answer your Twitter questions and more.

:48 — The Minnesota game is going to be hard to forget

3:20 — How will Wisconsin deal with Hack-a-Happ?

11:47 — Fact or fiction

1) The back-to-back losses changed my opinion of this team’s ceiling

2) Brad Davison is still receiving blow back from officials for the NC State game

3) In his current role, redshirting Tai Strickland would have been a better choice

4) D’Mitrik Trice’s current cold streak has me concerned

29:05 — Is Wisconsin a legit Big Ten contender?

35:15 — Twitter questions

44:06 — Better chance of winning a national title in the next 15 to 20 years: Wisconsin football or basketball?

