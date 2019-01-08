Report: Wisconsin OC Joe Rudolph interviews for head coaching job

Wisconsin’s coaching staff could be in for a shake up.

According to Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman, Badgers’ offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph recently interviewed for the head coaching position at Temple and it was said he was “impressive.”

Advertisement

Rudolph just finished his fourth year as the OC, offensive line coach and associate head coach for Wisconsin. It’s his second stint with the Badgers, having spent 2008 to 2011 as the tight ends coach. He also played for Wisconsin in the early 1990s.

Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz was originally hired as Temple’s new coach, but following Wisconsin’s 35-3 whipping of the Hurricanes in the Pinstripe Bowl, Miami coach Mark Richt stepped down and they hired Diaz to replace him.

The Temple job could be a good landing spot for Rudolph. He’s originally from Pennsylvania and coached at Pitt with Chryst for three seasons. He’s also spent a large majority of his time as a college coach recruiting Pennsylvania and Ohio.

If Rudolph were to get the job, Chryst would seemingly have a very good replacement for the offensive line spot already on staff in Bob Bostad. Though he’s coached the inside linebackers the last two seasons, Bostad was a highly successful tight ends/offensive line coach for Wisconsin from 2006-2011 before spending four seasons with two different NFL teams.

Wisconsin hasn’t had the same coaching staff in back-to-back years since 2008-2009.

Related

Comments

comments