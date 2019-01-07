Report: Packers looking to hire Titans OC Matt LaFleur as head coach

The Green Bay Packers have apparently decided on their new head coach.

According to ESPN’s Adam Shefter and Rob Demovsky, the team is “zeroing in” on hiring Tennessee offensive coordinator Matt LeFleur.

Advertisement

LaFleur was one of at least nine candidates to interview for the position, doing so on Sunday with the Packers search committee that includes team president and CEO Mark Murphy and general manager Brian Gutekunst.

The 39-year-old LaFleur just completed his first season with the Titans. Prior stops include being the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 and the quarterbacks coach with the Atlanta Falcons for two years (2015-16) and the Washington Redskins for three years (2010-2013).

LaFleur has expérience working under Rams’ coach Sean McVay and San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, two of the more highly thought of offensive minds in the NFL.

This will be LaFleur’s first head coaching job, which is in line with the two most recent coaches to lead the Packers to Super Bowl titles — Mike Holmgren and Mike McCarthy.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, defensive coordinator Mike Pettine was on a list that LaFleur gave the Packers during his interview, meaning there’s a good chance he will stick around for a second season.

Here’s some reaction to the move:

Related

Comments

comments