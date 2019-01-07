Joe Thomas to be inducted into College Football HOF

Wisconsin has another former player headed to the College Football Hall of Fame.

It was announced Monday morning that offensive lineman Joe Thomas will be a part of the Class of 2019.

A standout at left tackle for Wisconsin, Thomas earned the Outland Trophy in his senior year of 2006. He was a unanimous first-team All-American that same year and was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten pick in his final two seasons.

Making his senior year more impressive was the fact he played at all. Thomas tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in Wisconsin’s bowl game on Jan. 1. But come the Sept. 2 opener against Bowling Green, Thomas was in the lineup. With Thomas as one of the captains, the Badgers went 12-1 in Bret Bielema’s first season.

Thomas went on to be the No. 3 overall pick of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He played 11 years, earning 10 Pro Bowl nods and was a first-team All-Pro six times. Thomas retired prior to the 2018 season.

His induction will give the Badgers 10 former players in the Hall of Fame, along with former coach Barry Alvarez.

