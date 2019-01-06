No. 22 Wisconsin rolls to a 71-52 victory at Penn State

Wisconsin snapped a two-game losing streak with a 71-52 win at Penn State on Sunday night.

The Badgers got a team-high 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists from senior Ethan Happ, while sophomore Brad Davison chipped in 14 points and seven rebounds.

After shooting just 25.6-percent from beyond the arc in losses to Western Kentucky and Minnesota, Wisconsin was 8 of 16 on 3-pointers. That included a perfect 3-for-3 from Davison, while junior Brevin Pritzl also hit a pair.

Sophomore Nate Reuvers continued his recent strong play with 11 points and five blocks.

Wisconsin turned the ball over just seven times despite Penn State using a full court trap for much of the game. On the other end, the Badgers forced 16 turnovers and held the Nittany Lions to their lowest point total of the season.

With the win, Wisconsin improved to 11-4 overall and 3-1 in Big Ten play. The Badgers didn’t hit the 11-win mark last year until Feb.8.

Next up for Wisconsin is a visit from Purdue on Friday.

