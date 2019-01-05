Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz shines in Army All-American Bowl

If you thought the hype around Graham Mertz was at an all-time high before Saturday’s Army All-American Bowl, you were wrong.

The four-star quarterback threw for a game-record 188 yards and five touchdowns to help the East team to a 48-14 win over the West. For his efforts he was named the MVP of the game, the first Wisconsin recruit to earn the honor.

Mertz’s performance had social media buzzing during the game. Here’s a collection of what folks were saying.

Mertz joined us on The Camp podcast prior to the early signing period last month. You can hear that interview here starting at the 24:45 mark.

