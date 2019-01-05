Brewers trade Keon Broxton

The Milwaukee Brewers have moved another one of their outfielders.

The club announced Saturday it had traded Keon Broxton to the New York Mets for pitchers Bobby Wahl and Adam Hill, along with infielder Felix Valerio.

Advertisement

Broxton played in 51 games last year, batting .178 with four home runs, though he provided several highlight plays in the outfield.

The 26-year-old Wahl has 14 major league appearances as a reliever, owning a 6.92 ERA, while the 21-year-old Hill was a fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft. Valerio, who is just 18, played in 67 games in the Dominican Summer League where he batted .319 with 22 RBI and 16 stolen bases.

The trade follows Milwaukee’s decision to move Domingo Santana to the Seattle Mariners earlier in the offseason.

Related

Comments

comments