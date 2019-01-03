Tyler Biadasz to return for junior season

Wisconsin is only losing three starters along its offensive line.

Two days after tackle David Edwards announced he would be forgoing his final year and entering the NFL Draft, the Badgers announced that center Tyler Biadasz will return for his junior season.

The decision is a mild surprise after Biadasz told reporters following the Pinstripe Bowl last week that he believed he was ready for the NFL. It’s unclear what grade he got back from the College Advisory Committee, but most experts considered the redshirt sophomore among the best draft-eligible centers in the country.

Biadasz’s decision to return is a huge win for Wisconsin. It gives the Badgers a ton of flexibility at their inside spots where they must replace two long-time starters in Beau Benzschawel and Michael Deiter.

A consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection, Biadasz has started all 27 games at center over the last two seasons.

