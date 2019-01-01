Wisconsin loses OL to NFL Draft

Wisconsin will lose at least three of its starting offensive linemen.

In addition to seniors Michael Deiter and Beau Benzschawel, junior tackle David Edwards announced Tuesday that he would be putting his name in for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Advertisement

“After careful consideration, I’ve decided to forgo my final year of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft,” Edwards wrote in a tweet. “I’ve had the chance of a lifetime to call myself a Badger and it’s hard to leave behind something that means so much to me, but it’s always been my dream to play pro football. I couldn’t be more excited to pursue the opportunity.”

Edwards dealt with injuries for much of the season, including a shoulder ailment that sidelined him for the Pinstripe Bowl. When healthy as a sophomore, he earned All-America honors from multiple outlets and was a consensus second-team All-Big Ten selection.

In mid-December, ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. had Edwards rated as the No. 9 tackle among draft eligible players.

Wisconsin is prepared to deal with the loss of Edwards thanks to redshirt freshman Logan Bruss. He stepped in when Edwards was out and figures to enter spring practice as the clear No. 1 at right tackle.

Center Tyler Biadasz is also in the process of deciding whether to return or not for his junior season. Kiper had him rated as the No. 4 center prospect among eligible players. He’s got until Jan. 14 to make a decision.

Related

Comments

comments