Tracking Green Bay’s coaching search

With the 2018 season in the books, the Green Bay Packers can turn their full attention to finding a new head coach.

To help you keep track of the search, we’ll be continually updating a list of the potential candidates and their status as team president Mark Murphy and general manager Brian Gutekunst look for former coach Mike McCarthy’s replacement.

Reports indicate the Packers could interview as many as 10 to 12 coaches for the job, though the urgency will likely increase a bit with there now being eight head coach vacancies in the league.

In addition to the names listed below, interim coach Joe Philbin is expected to interview for the job.

Here’s what we’ve got so far:

Candidates the Packers have interviewed:

Former Indianapolis coach Chuck Pagano (Tom Silverstein)

Former Indianapolis and Detroit coach Jim Caldwell (ProFootballTalk.com)

Candidates the Packers have asked to interview:

New Orleans tight ends coach Dan Campbell (Ian Rapoport)

New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels (Adam Schefter)

New England defensive coordinator Brian Flores (Adam Schefter)

Pittsburgh offensive line coach Mike Munchak (Adam Shefter)

Tennessee offensive coordinator Matt LeFleur (Ian Rapoport)

Candidates the Packers will reportedly target:

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald (Ian Rapoport)

