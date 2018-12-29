Giannis with a triple-double in Bucks’ 129-115 win over Brooklyn

The Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 129-115 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday afternoon at Fiserv Forum, improving to a season-best 15 games above .500.

The home team struggled to miss in the first half, racking up 71 points, including 18 from center Brook Lopez. He finished with 24 points, 21 of which came on 3-pointers.

Advertisement

Star Giannis Antetokounmpo had his third triple-double of the season, scoring 31 points, dishing out 10 assists and grabbing 10 rebounds. Wing Khris Middleton had 29 points as he pulled himself out of a shooting slump by going 11 of 15 from the field, including 4-for-6 from 3-point range.

The Nets got 32 from guard Shabazz Napier off the bench. The guard had been averaging just 7.2 points coming into the game.

With the win, Milwaukee is now 25-10, the best record in the NBA. It was also its 16th home win of the year, tied with Philadelphia for the most in the league.

Saturday’s game was the second in a six-game homestand. The Bucks will welcome Detroit to Milwaukee on New Year’s Day.

Related

Comments

comments