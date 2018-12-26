Reports: Packers have interviewed two potential replacements for Mike McCarthy

The Green Bay Packers have interviewed at least two potential replacements for former head coach Mike McCarthy.

According to ProFootballTalk.com, former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions Jim Caldwell was interviewed for the opening, while the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein reported former Colts coach Chuck Pagano was also interviewed.

Caldwell, a native of Beloit, did not coach this season after getting let go following four years with the Lions, where he went 36-28 and went to the playoffs twice. It was the second head coaching stint for the 63-year-old, as he spent three years with the Colts, going 26-22. He guided them to the Super Bowl in 2009 but an injury to future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning prior to the 2011 season led to a 2-14 year and his dismissal.

In addition to his NFL head coaching experience, Caldwell was a longtime assistant in the college ranks before overseeing the Wake Forest program from 1993 to 2000. His first NFL gig came with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2001 as the quarterbacks coach.

Pagano actually replaced Caldwell in Indianapolis and helped turn the Colts back into winners with quarterback Andrew Luck. They went 11-5 in 2012, though the 58-year-old Pagano missed 12 games while battling cancer. They went 11-5 the next two years and made the playoffs before dropping to 8-8 in 2015 and 2016. With an injury to Luck, the Colts went 4-12 last season and Pagano was fired.

