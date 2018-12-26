Preview: New Era Pinstripe Bowl – Wisconsin vs Miami

NEW ERA PINSTRIPE BOWL: THE BASICS

The teams: The Wisconsin Badgers (7-5, 5-4) vs the Miami Hurricanes (7-5, 4-4)

The time: 4:15 p.m. CDT, Thursday

The place: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y.

The TV coverage: ESPN with Bob Wischusen, Mike Golic Jr. and Dan Orlovsky in the booth and Paul Carcaterra on the sideline.

The last time: Wisconsin overcame a 14-3 deficit to beat Miami 34-24 in the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl last December.

The series: Wisconsin leads 3-2

The line: Miami -3

The Badgers injury report:

QUESTIONABLE

OL David Edwards (shoulder)

OUT

QB Alex Hornibrook (head)

ILB Ryan Connelly (leg)

DL Garrett Rand (achilles)

NT Olive Sagapolu (arm)

OL Blake Smithback (leg)

LB Mason Platter (leg)

TE Zander Neuville (leg)

THE BREAKDOWN: THINGS TO WATCH

1) Jack Coan’s time…again

With junior Alex Hornibrook once again experiencing symptoms from a midseason concussion, the Badgers will roll with Jack Coan at quarterback. It will be Coan’s fifth game this year, meaning he won’t be able to redshirt and will head into 2019 as a junior. But it’s an opportunity he’s looking forward to, telling reporters this week that he doesn’t view the game, like some fans do, as meaningless. Wisconsin will be hoping Coan can pick up where he left off against Purdue in the second-to-last game of the regular season when he threw two late touchdowns to help lead a comeback overtime win.

2) Malik Rosier’s time…again

Both teams will be trotting out backup quarterbacks for the game, though Miami’s will be familiar to Wisconsin fans. It’s senior Malik Rosier, who started all of 2017 and the first part of this year before being replaced by N’Kosi Perry.

Perry is in hot water over a sexually explicit video from his Snapchat resurfaced recently. Miami coach Mark Richt said Perry is available to play, but it will be Rosier under center to start.

After a solid junior year, Rosier was unable to build on it. Miami is just 3-4 in games in which he’s appeared and his line of 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions last year fell off to six touchdowns and five interceptions.

3) Looking for history

Jonathan Taylor has already had an amazing season. He’s got 1,989 yards and his career total of 3,966 yards is the most by any FBS running back in their first two years. Still, everything will look a little better if he’s able to gain at least 11 yards on Thursday. It will make him just the third Wisconsin running back to top the 2,000-yard mark and the first to do it as a sophomore.

4) Last ride

No one liked the way the regular season ended. In fact, the loss to Minnesota was an embarrassing disappointment. The Badgers didn’t just lose and watch the Gophers take Paul Bunyan’s Axe. They got the crap kicked out of them and had to see a rival celebrate at Camp Randall Stadium. So, for a large group of seniors, Thursday will provide one last opportunity to end a season that failed to reach expectations on a high note.

5) Rematch in the Bronx

The game serves as a rematch of last year’s Orange Bowl won by the Badgers. As coach Paul Chryst mentioned several times in recent weeks, the names might be familiar but these are two completely different teams than the ones that met last December. Still, you have to imagine the Hurricanes were playing up the revenge angle in the lead up to the game, especially with all the attention Chryst’s candid comments about Miami’s turnover chain were caught on camera near the end of the fourth quarter last year.

NUMBERS TO CONSIDER

— Taylor is averaging 152.5 yards per game in his career, which is 35.2 yards more than any other active FBS player.

— Wisconsin has won its last four bowl games — tied for the longest streak in the country.

— Linebacker T.J. Edwards will make his 52nd start on Thursday and does so having already racked up a career-high 104 tackles. If he manages five more against Miami he’ll finish his career among the top-10 in school history. The only players with more since 1992 are Pete Monty, Chris Borland and Mike Taylor.

ZONE PREDICTIONS

Zach Heilprin’s prediction: Miami 27, Wisconsin 17

Ebo’s prediction: Wisconsin 27, Miami 24

Joe Miller’s prediction: Wisconsin 23, Miami 17

